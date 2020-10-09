Connecticut to receive $3.5 million in federal funding for suicide prevention resources

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro announced the funding over five years will go to implementing and evaluating a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — September 10 is recognized as World Suicide Prevention Day.

The World Health Organization reports that at least 800,000 people a year -- one every 40 seconds takes their own life in this world.

In the United States alone, suicide rates have increased by 35% between 1999 and 2018.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), announce Thursday that Connecticut’s Department of Public Health will receive a total of $3.5 million over five years to implement and evaluate a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention.

The state is one of nine recipients to secure this federal funding.

According to Congresswoman DeLauro's office, the CT Department of Public Health will also receive $700,000 annually from the CDC.

That additional funding will be geared to achieving a 10 percent reduction in suicide and suicide attempts among vulnerable populations such as LGBTQ, homeless, veterans, tribal populations, rural communities, and others.

According to a release, as Chair of the House subcommittee that determines federal spending for the CDC, DeLauro’s fiscal year 2020 spending bill included a total of $10 million in CDC funding for suicide prevention. This is the first-ever dedicated funding for this purpose.

She said the need for such programs have intensified with the spread of a pandemic.

“As we spread awareness this Suicide Prevention Month, I will continue the fight to ensure there is adequate federal funding to help anyone feeling disconnected, anxious, and stressed,” Congresswoman DeLauro said. “If we fail to do our part to support each other now, during the pandemic, we will continue to feel the mental health ramifications of this crisis for generations to come.”

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death in this country for people ages ten to thirty-four. With more than half of Americans reporting the coronavirus has had a negative impact on their mental health, COVID-19 has brought with it an impending mental health crisis," DeLauro said. "I am proud to see Connecticut once again leading the fight. With this federal funding, the CT Department of Public Health will lead the nation on a path to reverse the increasing suicide trends and contribute to the national goal of reducing suicide by 20 percent by 2025.”

Resources

If you are having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for free and confidential support. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For crisis support in Spanish, call 888-628-9454.

Inside Connecticut: Dial 2-1-1 (or 1-800-203-1234) to speak to a trained crisis worker. This line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, can be reached at 866-488-7386.

Crisis Text Line provides a live, trained crisis counselor via a simple text for help. The first few responses will be automated until they get a counselor on the line -- which typically takes less than five minutes. If you are in the US or Canada, text 741741. If you are in the UK, text 85258 and those in Ireland can text 50808. The National Health Service also lists a variety of resources on its website.