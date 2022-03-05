Connecticut advocacy groups react to Roe v. Wade draft leak

Both groups say they will continue to fight what for what they believe in.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Roe v. Wade is a historical landmark decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion in 1973.

Now, almost 50 years later, The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft that was published by Politico.

“This leaked opinion confirms our worst fears. The United States supreme court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade,” Southern New England Planned Parenthood Senior Director, Gretchen Raffa, said.

While groups like Planned Parenthood are fearful of what the final solution will be, groups like National Right to life who have a local chapter here in Connecticut said they are cautiously optimistic that this will be the final decision.

“It’s no secret that we have been working 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade. We think that this is a decision that should be made by elected officials in the states and that is what according to the draft is what the Supreme Court seems to be saying as well. We hope that is what the final draft will say,” President of the National Right to Life Committee, Carol Tobias, said.

A reversal of Roe v. Wade would leave abortion policy up to individual states.

The final opinion has not been released. Votes and language can change before release.

But no matter what the decision is, both groups said they will continue to fight for what they believe in.

“We want to protect as many babies as we can, as soon as we can. We will certainly keep doing that even if Roe stands,” said Tobias.

“Planned Parenthood will not back down. We’re going to continue to fight like hell to make sure that everyone has access to abortion and the power to control their own body, lives, and future,” said Raffa.

The Supreme Court did confirm Tuesday that the leaked draft is authentic, but isn’t final until June or July. As of right now, the law is still in effect.

