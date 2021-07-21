Connecticut agriculture businesses among those ringing out the record rain

The record rains in July have resulted in a bountiful yield of fruits and vegetables on the 15-acre property.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — From golf courses to beaches and ballgames, many things have been waterlogged by this month's record rainfall. But, what about the agriculture industry, which has a relatively short growing season as it is?

Old Bishop Farm, in Cheshire, which got run down through the years, was purchased several years ago. The replanting and reimagining have helped reinvigorate this business, which, like other farms, has experienced a bit of a rocky road this month.

"When we renovated everything, we did a lot of work with drainage," said John Torello, who, along with his wife purchased the farm in 2014.

After several years of upgrades, it reopened in 2019.

"So, everything drains into that front pond out there so that’s giving us a little relief but yeah it’s been wet," Torello said.

In addition to fruits, vegetables, and cut-your-own flowers, Old Bishop Farm features an interesting, eclectic collection, including homemade ice cream and fresh baked goods made from scratch on the premises.

The rampant rain has resulted in less foot traffic throughout the business this month.

"That's because people don’t want to come out and pick blueberries or raspberries or blackberries or apples when it’s raining out," said Torello.

At Lyman Orchards, in Middlefield, most everything appears peachy.

"Well, they (the peaches) look great," said Christina Davis of Ashford. "Yeah, they look really healthy, and we are excited to be filling up our bag here."

The fruit is more robust because of all the rain, but there have been trouble spots.

"All that moisture around the ripening fruit or in the case of say pumpkins where they’re still young that ground gets saturated, and they could get diseases from that," said John Lyman, an owner of Lyman Orchards.

As for Lyman's wish list moving forward?

"A normal season with just the right amount of rainfall time at the right time and plenty of sunshine," John Lyman said, with a broad smile.

One farm, which asked not to be identified, told FOX61 this month's rains have led to the loss of hundreds of acres of crops.

