Connecticut Agriculture Day returns after two years

SOMERS, Connecticut — Postponed by the pandemic in 2020, Connecticut Agriculture Day was back on this week – albeit done virtually.

The event, which is traditionally held at the State House, celebrates all things agriculture from all corners of Connecticut.

“Agriculture Day is a celebration of agriculture across the state where we have all of our partners to highlight the impact of agriculture across our state," Bryan Hurlburt, the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture said. "Agriculture is a four-billion-dollar industry in the state of Connecticut that employs 22 thousand people that produce food and goods.”

In Somers, Sam Smith, an owner of Grower Direct Farms which operates 45 acres of climate-controlled greenhouses – much of it powered by solar – said that Agriculture Day is always something to highlight.

“There’s a thriving agriculture community in Connecticut,” Smith said. “It’s (Ag Day) is a reminder to the people that live in Connecticut to look at your local farm stand and get out and enjoy some of what’s grown in your community.”

This week also marks a campaign by the state to showcase a new “Connecticut Grown” logo in efforts to promote the state’s agriculture and aquaculture industries.

"It’s a great way to double down on local," Hurlburt said. “We want to get everyone to talk about agriculture and let people know how important it is to the State’s economy.”

