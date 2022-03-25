'From the ground to the sound': Connecticut Agriculture Day returns after COVID hiatus

"It's am amazing day and a great day to celebrate"

HARTFORD, Conn. — For a group that largely works outdoors, being inside the confines of the Connecticut Armory in Hartford was a welcome change. For the first time since 2019, Connecticut Agriculture Day returned in-person and, while it wasn’t packed, there were plenty in the agriculture trade who were happy to gather again.

“This is my third year as commissioner, and this is my first Agriculture Day as commissioner,” said Bryan Hurlburt, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture Day is designed to showcase all that the state has to offer – as they say – “from the ground to the sound”.

“Today is really a celebration, an acknowledgment, a recognition for everyone,” Hurlburt said, and later added, “Everything is coming alive across the state not only in Agriculture but I think we’re moving towards a post-COVID environment.”

Scooping out samples of their signature ice cream at their booth in the corner of the vast Armory was Emily Tuller from West Simsbury’s Tulmeadow Farm. She said she was happy to return to Ag Day in Hartford.

“It’s really a wonderful feeling," Tuller said. "It's fabulous to see all of these people and to know we all got through it and to keep living our lives and promoting agriculture and do all the things we love to do.”

2022 Connecticut Agriculture Day 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

WEEKEND HAPPENINGS: What to do around Connecticut this weekend

Seth Bahler, the owner of Oakridge Dairy in Ellington, added, “It’s great to see everyone here and it’s great to highlight the Connecticut agriculture we have in the state, it’s just really cool.”

The Department of Agriculture is gearing up for the spring season and asking people to take advantage of their CT Grown Campaign – to learn more click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.