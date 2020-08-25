Connecticut to receive nearly $2.5 million in settlement with Honda over faulty airbags

The car manufacturer estimates that more than 220,000 vehicles in Connecticut contained faulty airbags.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut is getting nearly two and a half million dollars as part of a settlement with Honda.

The car manufacturer estimates that more than 220,000 vehicles in Connecticut contained faulty airbags. The lawsuit alleged Honda concealed safety issues related to defects in the airbag systems in some Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States. Airbag ruptures resulted in at least 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries. Now, Honda has agreed to take steps to ensure their vehicles are equipped with safer airbag features.

“It’s really important that people observe the basics and fundamentals,” says Attorney General William Tong. “Safe airbags, safe seatbelts, safe interiors. You want to make sure that cars today, with all of the technology that we have, that they produce safety and protect the lives of their inhabitants.”

Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are strongly encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website at https://hondaairbaginfo.com or call its Customer Service toll-free number at (888) 234-2138, to see if their vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov. All safety recall repairs are FREE at authorized Honda dealers.