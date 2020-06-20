Apple stores reopen by appointment in Connecticut, face coverings required

Apple slowly started reopening its stores in the state after they were closed mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Apple stores are officially reopened!

For some, you may think there are more important things to worry about at a time like this.

But last month, Google showed this to be one of the top questions being asked. After all, people are relying on their tech now more than ever before.

Gov. Lamont took to Twitter Saturday to confirm that Apple stores have reopened in Connecticut, by appointment only.

There was a nationwide closure in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

The governor thanked CT residents, saying the stores have only reopened here because so many are following the respectful protocol of wearing a mask.

For Apple store status updates and hours, click here.

Temperature checks and face coverings: Apple's health measures at reopening stores

Apple has announced a cautious approach that includes requirements for not just employees but customers as well.

In a statement posted to Apple's website on May 17th, the company wrote: