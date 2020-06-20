Apple stores reopen by appointment in Connecticut, face coverings required

HARTFORD, Conn. — Apple stores are officially reopened!
For some, you may think there are more important things to worry about at a time like this.
But last month, Google showed this to be one of the top questions being asked. After all, people are relying on their tech now more than ever before.
Gov. Lamont took to Twitter Saturday to confirm that Apple stores have reopened in Connecticut, by appointment only.
There was a nationwide closure in mid-March due to the coronavirus.
The governor thanked CT residents, saying the stores have only reopened here because so many are following the respectful protocol of wearing a mask.
For Apple store status updates and hours, click here.
Temperature checks and face coverings: Apple's health measures at reopening stores
Apple has announced a cautious approach that includes requirements for not just employees but customers as well.
In a statement posted to Apple's website on May 17th, the company wrote:
Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19. Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.
