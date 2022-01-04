Applications for recreational cannabis business licenses available starting in February

The applications, once opened, will remain open for submission for 90 days, and then will have a chance to be selected in lotteries.

The state's Department of Consumer Protection is getting ready to accept applications for adult-use cannabis establishment licenses.

The Social Equity Council (SEC) finalized approval of technical assistance plans on Tuesday morning, which means the DCP will open applications starting in February.

The applications, once opened, will remain open for submission for 90 days, and then will have a chance to be selected in lotteries. The DCP will hold two lotteries for each license type.

DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull noted that the number of available licenses is not a limit but is a starting point for the market.

“This work by the Social Equity Council is a critical step in the licensure process for the emerging Adult-Use cannabis market in Connecticut and will be instrumental in ensuring the equity goals established in the law are met,” Seagull said.

The SEC was created to promote equity in the cannabis industry and help those impacted by the war on drugs. The council was established through the June 2021 special legislative session.

Once the social equity applicants are selected through the lottery and approved by the SEC, there will be a general lottery.

“Reviewing and vetting applications once they’ve been randomly selected through the lottery process will be a huge task for both DCP and the Social Equity Council,” said Andréa Comer, DCP Deputy Commissioner and Chair of the Social Equity Council. “Establishing the number of licenses that will be available in the first application round is an important step in ensuring the Council, as well as DCP, can fairly and thoroughly review each application and issue licenses in a timely manner.”

The first application period starts for the following establishment types:

Disproportionately Impacted Area Cultivator: One-time application period from February 3, 2022, to May 4, 2022 (non-lottery)

Retailer: 6 general licenses, 6 Social Equity licenses. Application opens February 3, 2022

Micro-cultivator: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses. Application opens February 10, 2022

Delivery Service: 5 general licenses, 5 Social Equity licenses. Application opens February 17, 2022

Hybrid Retailer: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses. Application opens February 24, 2022

Food and Beverage: 5 general licenses, 5 Social Equity licenses. Application opens March 3, 2022

Product Manufacturer: 3 general licenses, 3 Social Equity licenses. Application opens March 10, 2022

Product Packager: 3 general licenses, 3 Social Equity licenses. Application opens March 17, 2022

Transporter: 2 general licenses, 2 Social Equity licenses. Application opens March 24, 2022

The following cannabis establishments are not subject to the lottery process:

Currently licensed medical marijuana producers converting to engage in the adult-use cannabis market

Currently licensed medical marijuana dispensary facilities converting to a hybrid retailer license to allow for the sale of cannabis for both medicinal and adult-use

Applications for social equity cultivators located in a Disproportionately Impacted Area that meet the requirements outlined in Section 149 of Public Act 21-1 of the June 2021 Special Session

Applicants applying for a cannabis establishment license as an Equity Joint Venture or Social Equity Partner with a licensed medical marijuana producer or dispensary facility

Social Equity Council Micro-Cultivator Assistance Program (to be developed by the Social Equity Council)

"There is no advantage for applicants who submit their lottery applications first. Applicants should prioritize submitting the best application they can," said DCP Drug Control Director Rod Marriott.

The DCP expects to open a second lottery application period for most of the license types in the second half of 2022.

Marijuana for adult use became legal in the state of Connecticut on July 1, 2021.

For more information and to apply when the time comes, click here.

