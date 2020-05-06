Sunday on FOX61: Connecticut Association of Schools virtual arts banquet

The 30-minute special will honor accomplished senior artists for their achievements as selected by 148 schools.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Two hundred ninety-six standout senior artists will take center stage this weekend with the broadcast of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) Virtual Arts Banquet airing Sunday, June 7 at 12 p.m. on FOX61 with a re-airing at 7:30 p.m. on CW20.

The 30-minute special will honor accomplished senior artists for their achievements as selected by 148 schools.

The program will feature many elements of the annual CAS High School Arts Banquet which could not be held in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual banquet will recognize each honoree by name, and if submitted, each piece of art from the honorees.

Viewers are encouraged to share support for the honorees during the program on social media using #CASArts, with some comments being featured on CAS social media platforms.

FOX61 Morning News Anchor Tim Lammers will serve as emcee of the event, which will feature a keynote address from Connecticut based artist Hong Hong, congratulatory messages from other Connecticut artists and a profile of Connecticut Heart of the Arts honoree Cristian Mestre from Bridgeport Central High School, along with additional profiles of other student artists.

“We are pleased to partner with CAS to broadcast the Virtual Arts Banquet on both of our television stations,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61/CW20. “The level of artistic talent in Connecticut is incredible, and we’re proud to help give each honoree the recognition they richly deserve for their extraordinary achievements.”

Along with the airings on FOX61, CW20 and Hearst CT Media platforms, the program will be available after its conclusion on the CAS-CIAC YouTube page, the NFHS Network and CAS.CASCIAC.org.

The High School Arts Program annually honors two outstanding seniors from each of the member schools in the state who excel in the performing or visual arts.

Excelling in the performing or visual arts is of primary importance in the selection, while scholarship and leadership are also supporting criteria. The full list of 2019-20 CAS Outstanding Arts Recipients can be found here.

The event is made possible by CAS partners Jostens, Horace Mann, and Liberty Bank.

About the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS)

Established in 1953, CAS is a non-profit organization working with Connecticut’s school leaders to improve outcomes for students and help solve the challenges facing K-12 schools in the state.

CAS’ core mission - to promote excellence in the education of all students - is achieved through advocacy, professional development, recognition and student activities programs.