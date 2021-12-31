CT receives first shipments of at-home COVID-19 tests: governor

Lamont provided an update Thursday on the delays officials were made aware of the night before, saying some of those tests are no longer heading to Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After a hiccup with the distribution of at-home testing kits and their delivery to the state, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday morning that the state is starting to see some tests finally be delivered.

Lamont provided an update Thursday on the delays officials were made aware of the night before, saying some of those tests are no longer heading to Connecticut.

The Governor's office said it placed a purchase order with a wholesaler for 500,000 test kits, but the agreement fell through. The governor did not disclose the group the state was working with. The state did not pay the wholesaler since the delivery was not made, officials said.

Those test kits were set to be distributed to cities and towns, who were set to hold distribution events Thursday and Friday to give those kits out to eligible residents. Many municipalities have since canceled their events, or rescheduled them to a date later to be determined.

But they had also begun working with other vendors to get the testing kits out to residents.

Another vendor has sent an initial shipment received Friday morning.

At this time, it's unknown how many tests were received and where they will be going.

The previous vendor reportedly had a contract with the state, sent photos of the tests ready to go, but the shipment wound up heading to another state. State officials said the situation was "misrepresented" to them.

We are expecting an update from the state at a press conference later this morning.

Aside from the at-home testing kits, the state did receive one million N95 masks on Thursday and is working to get about six million more.

Lamont is expected to provide another update Friday morning.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.