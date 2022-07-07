AG Tong warns against potentially deceptive door hangers

The hangers ask residents to provide water samples for testing.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong is warning residents against potentially deceptive door hangers that ask residents to provide water samples for testing.

The door hangers have a survey card with the heading “Connecticut Safe Water,” a telephone number, and a plastic vial. The survey card asks residents to fill the vial with tap water for testing.

The hanger does not identify the nature of the solicitor’s business.

The hangers have been found in homes in Colchester, Farmington and Hartford.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has written to the company requesting information on the purpose of the hangers.

“Door hanger solicitations may be lawful, but it’s never okay to deceive or confuse consumers," Tong said in a statement. "These door hangers are not affiliated with any government agency, and there is absolutely no requirement to provide a water sample. If you have been misled or harmed by these hangers, I want to know."

The attorney general's office said there is no law in Connecticut prohibiting solicitors from leaving door hangers outside people's homes. Most municipalities require door-to-door solicitors to obtain a permit before engaging in door-to-door sales.

