Connecticut beaches busy for Fourth of July

People said they were happy to get to celebrate their Fourth of July, at least somewhat like they normally do.

MILFORD, Conn — Taking advantage of the perfect beach weather, people in Milford started their Fourth of July festivities early at Silver Sands State Park.

"We got here about 7 o'clock in the morning, just to hang out, enjoy the beach for the 4th of July," Laura Rivera of Milford said.

"We were thinking why don't we get a good spot early and maybe the water will be warm a little bit so we can just go in and start swimming," Ashraf Chahid of Ansonia added.

He wasn't the only one eager to get in the water.

"The water is 70 so we'll take a dip. We'll come back tomorrow and Monday. We go right to October. This is what I like, I love it," Francis Rossi of Seymour said.

Mateo Soto of Cornwall, New York said he was going to try fishing and hopefully catch a fish. "It's one of my favorite things to do," he said.

With social distancing in mind, people made sure to set up far enough apart to give each other some space, and be able to enjoy the beach worry-free.

"We brought everything with us, hand sanitizer, wipes," Rivera continued. "Everyone's been distancing themselves, so it's been good."

People said they were happy to get to celebrate their Fourth of July, at least somewhat like they normally do.

One group of friends said after spending so many weeks apart, the important part was getting to enjoy the day together, and they were ready for it.

"Yup we came prepared! We packed like last night. Blankets, overnight bag, the snacks, drinks, cooler, ice all that," Aiya Chahid of Ansonia said.

Plus, plenty of people brought their red, white, and blue. Though Virginia Rossi of Seymour said she was the only person who brought a flag.

"That's it, that's it and i'm shocked," she added.