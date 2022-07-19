Families beat the heat wave at Hammonasset Beach State Park

Connecticut is at the beginning of its first heat wave this season. Families found comfort in the sand and water of the Long Island Sound.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON, Conn — Temperatures in Connecticut are expected to be in the upper 90s this week. It will be the state’s first heat wave this season.

Families packed the sand at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Tuesday to beat the heat.

The heat is coming but it is breezy at Hammonassett Beach State Park⛱ Join us at 4 & 5 on the @FOX61News with families cooling off on the shoreline as high temps hit CT🕶☀️ pic.twitter.com/t7FlUgSX83 — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) July 19, 2022

“It is absolutely beautiful. We were really happy once we got here. There was a nice breeze so it feels a lot cooler here than it does at home,” Cassandra Weik of Litchfield said.

The mom came with her family including her 1-year-old son. Their trip to Hammonasset was his first beach day.

“He absolutely loves it,” she said. “He wants to go farther and farther out and get all of the water in his hair.”

The strong breeze coming from the Sound kept temperatures cool. Some, like 9-year-old Finch Gorecki of Pennsylvania, said it was too windy.

“We were just wanting to go to the beach,” he said. “We dig big holes.”

While windy, it helped make the heat and humidity tolerable for those looking to escape the high temperatures inland. The stretch of hot weather is expected to last through Sunday.

“We didn’t expect that but kind of evens out with how humid it is and hot,” Zach Oliveri, Meriden, said. “I can’t complain. It is hot but we’re not used to that in Connecticut so I like it.”

His friend Ismael Aougi says the water temperature is perfect for the air temperature.

“I like to stay active when it’s really nice. Take advantage of the nice weather, especially because here in Connecticut it doesn’t last too long,” he said.

Communities across the state have opened cooling centers for people who need a space to relax in air conditioning. Local pools are also great spots. If going outside, staying hydrated and covered are important health and safety protocols.

“We brought a ton of water,” Weik said. “I even have more in the car.”

People trying to find cooling centers can call 211 or click here for help.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.