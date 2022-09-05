Connecticut Blood Center experiencing a blood emergency

Over the last two weeks, the Connecticut Blood Center says their blood supply has decreased dramatically.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut's newest blood donation center, Connecticut Blood Center, says they are experiencing a blood emergency., which could have an impact on one of Connecticut's largest hospital systems.

Middletown-based blood center, which opened last fall, is the primary supplier of blood to all Hartford HealthCare hospitals. But they're short on a couple of different blood types.

Over the last two weeks, the Connecticut Blood Center, which is open Wednesday through Friday and every other weekend, says their blood supply has decreased dramatically.

"This time of year we typically see with the increased school breaks and increase travel that decrease unfortunately the demand from the hospitals has been higher than it's ever been," said Jonathan DeCasanova of the Connecticut Blood Center.

Hartford Healthcare's aim is actually to transfuse bloodlessly.

"Because we are using other modalities to assist in blood production, like Epogen, iron, things that can also boost red blood cell production," said Dr. Anuj Vohra, the Medical Director of Emergency Services for Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

With that said, the need for blood is always there.

"Currently, we are dangerously low on O- and B," said DeCasanova.

Hospitals rely on type O, especially for trauma patients, when doctors don't know what a patient's blood type is when they are first rushed in.

COVID-19 has impacted blood supply as a result of its effects on multiple organ systems, "including at times anemia," said Vohra.

Unlike the Connecticut Blood Center, the American Red Cross says they are not experiencing any issues with blood supply presently because of a nationwide network of suppliers.

"When there is an emergency, we can lean on each other to make sure that blood is getting to a place it needs to be," said Jocelyn Hillard, of the American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Connecticut Blood Center in Middletown asks for your support of others by signing up to give blood at CTBlood.org.

