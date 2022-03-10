Connecticut Blood Center asks for donations to support Ian-ravaged parts of Florida, Southeast

Officials at the blood center said the donations are essential to maintaining a stable supply of blood and platelets in impacted region.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut Blood Center is calling on Connecticut residents to donate blood as recovery efforts continue to help areas in Florida and the Southeast affected by Hurricane Ian.

Officials at the blood center said the donations are essential to maintaining a stable supply of blood and platelets in impacted regions, which can help save lives and ensure patient needs continue to be met throughout this difficult time.

"While the hurricane is happening, the demand for example for let's say local hospitals in Florida, that might not be changing, or it could potentially be even greater than it was greater because of traumas happening from the hurricane," said Connecticut Blood Center Spokesperson Jonathan DeCasanova.

The Connecticut Blood Center is a member of the New York Blood Center Enterprises family, which has already sent blood to the region. However, more donations are needed in order to be ready to provide further support to those in areas affected by the storm. Blood is perishable and according to AABB, blood collection organizations nationwide on average had only 1-2 days’ blood supply heading into the storm, including the Connecticut Blood Center.

"We're in this state right now as a blood center where we're trying to make sure we have an adequate supply of blood to supply our Connecticut hospitals but at the same time, we want to continue to be able to answer the call to Florida," said DeCasanova.

Anticipated disruptions in blood collections and transportation challenges in Florida and the Southeast throughout the next several days are likely to exacerbate already low inventories, particularly in the affected areas.

"We're seeing many devastating effects currently happening from the hurricane, but the loss of local blood supply there, and collections in Florida is a major one, so you can think of all the blood drives that are being canceled for example, and now they're really relying on other regions of the country to remedy the situation," said DeCasanova.



To make an appointment, you can call (800) 283-8385, or visit ctblood.org.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.