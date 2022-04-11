Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19

Her chief of staff said she will be isolating at home for the next five days and contact tracing is underway.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test, her chief of staff Adam Joseph announced Monday.

Bysiewicz took the regularly-scheduled test Sunday, Joseph said. Bysiewicz took a PCR test Monday morning and is reportedly still awaiting the results.

Joseph said she will be isolating at home for the next five days and contact tracing is underway.

Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week, according to Joseph in a statement:

On Sunday, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test which showed a positive result. She took a PCR test this morning and is awaiting the results. Our office will be conducting contact tracing this morning to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days. She is feeling well. Per CDC guidance, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will isolate at home for the next five days, and will not be attending any in-person events this week. Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week. She encourages all residents to get vaccinated and receive their initial or second booster shoot when eligible to protect themselves, their loved ones and our greater Connecticut community.

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont also tested positive for COVID-19.

Lamont, 68, received his second booster shot on March 31. He tested positive Thursday morning after taking a regularly-scheduled rapid self-test. The infection was confirmed with a second rapid self-test and a positive PCR test, spokesperson Max Reiss said.

On Friday, the 68-year-old, who sounded hoarse during a virtual news conference with reporters, acknowledged he was exhibiting some symptoms and didn't rule out the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19.

Lamont is at least the 16th U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press tally. His positive test comes a week after another Northeast governor, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, tested positive.

