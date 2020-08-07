Connecticut state park, forest campgrounds open for the summer season

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, DEEP said it actively worked to prepare campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidance.

HARTFORD, Conn — Time to pack up the camper! Connecticut's state park and forest campgroudns open Wednesday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Saturday that camping will open for the summer recreation season beginning July 8 back in June.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, DEEP said it actively worked to prepare campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidance.

"This includes hiring and training staff to clean bathrooms and other facilities to standards required by health officials, procuring the required protective gear, and making necessary changes to camp office buildings to ensure visitor and staff safety," officials said in a release.

“I am especially appreciative of the hard work by our parks staff to get ready for the camping season – there are many steps needed this year to keep our staff and the public safe, and our team will be working hard leading up to the July 8 opening to ensure a positive and safe visitor experience, DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes had said when the announcement was first made.

During the coronavirus pandemic, state parks have remained open and available for residents to get outside for healthful recreation, but with social distancing measures and capacity restrictions.

Officials say state parks have welcomed millions of day-use visitors so far this year, and expect to welcome millions more this summer.