Connecticut camps with complaints often unpunished: report

Some complaints do involve other agencies, including the police or the Department of Children and Families.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A review of state records shows that the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood is often unable to substantiate complaints from camp staff and parents and many of the cases are closed without the agency taking action.

These complaints can range from children being left unattended to instances of inappropriate touching, according to Hearst Connecticut Media Group, which reviewed 112 complaints filed against summer camps in Connecticut between 2015 and 2020.

Debra Johnson, director of the agency's licensing division, said investigators follow guidelines that provide only a narrow scope for what wrongdoing they can look for.

