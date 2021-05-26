Connecticut casinos looking to fill hundreds of jobs - offering their own bonuses to attract workers

This was one of multiple career fairs the resort Casino has planned as they look to fill more than 300 open positions.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - As Connecticut looks to get back to work, both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods are looking to fill positions in several departments.

Several positions were filled on the spot at a job fair at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday. It was one of the multiple career fairs the resort casino has planned as they look to fill more than 300 open positions.

“You know we’re really struggling on finding team members, so if you know anyone that wants a job let them know that Mohegan Sun is a great place. For some positions like culinary, we’re actually providing a $2,000 signing bonus for any person that’s going to work in the kitchen,” said Jeff Hamilton, the general manager at Mohegan Sun.

That’s in addition to the $1,000 bonus that many of these new hires will now be eligible for through the state of Connecticut.

The signing bonuses were welcome news for those who have spent months looking for work.

“It has been quite challenging you know after the pandemic situation, it’s not easy,” said Preveen Akhdr, a new hire at Mohegan Sun.

The event Wednesday is not the only one; there are two similar events coming up on June 10 and June 24. No appointment is needed.

“We really have found these in-person job fairs, where you can just walk in, you don’t need to go on a computer, you don’t need to look for a link or go on a website. Walk-in and ultimately a lot of the people here are going to be hired,” said Hamilton.

Foxwoods is also looking to add about 300 employees. They say starting wages there will be increased to $13.50 an hour.

