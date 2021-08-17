Connecticut casinos see rebound in slot machine revenues

Mohegan Sun, owned by the Mohegan Tribe, generated $49.9 million in slot machine revenues in July after paying out winnings.

MONTVILLE, Conn — Slot machine revenues generated at Connecticut’s two tribal casinos continue to rebound as COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

That’s a 5% increase from July 2020 and the most money the casino has retained since August 2019, according to The Day of New London.

Foxwoods, which is owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, kept $36.5 million in July, marking a 19.6% increase from the more than $30.5 million it generated in July of 2020.

It’s the casino’s highest amount since November 2019.

