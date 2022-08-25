Did you qualify for the Child Tax Rebate? It'll be sent out to Connecticut families soon

Just in time for the kids to head back to school, the state's Child Tax Rebate will be sent out to recipients in the coming days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate earlier this summer, the relief money is now on its way to qualifying households.

The rebates are being mailed this week, and recipients should begin finding them in their mailbox over the next several days, state officials said.

This past spring, Gov. Ned Lamont signed the budget bill that included a child tax rebate of up to $250 per child, and a maximum of three children, adding up to $750.

Rebates have been approved for over 189,000 families on behalf of over 317,000 children. Around 33,000 applications still need to be reviewed. Approved rebates will be distributed by early September.

The application period for the rebate has come and gone, and there is no information on another child tax rebate in the future.

Frequently asked questions about the child tax rebate can be found here.

