Connecticut toy drives for the holiday season

Looking to give a gift to children this holiday season? Several towns and communities in Connecticut are hosting toy drives!

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is here, and with it comes the gift of giving.

Several towns, organizations, and communities are hosting toy drives to help make sure children in the state have a happy and wondrous holiday.

This is not a complete list. If you know of a holiday gift drive happening in your community, email newstips@fox61.com with the details.

Here's how you can donate, and where:

CT Lottery - It's the CT Lottery's 8th annual "Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket" toy drive. Drop-off locations include all 89 Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut beginning Dec. 1 and all eight Geissler's Supermarkets.

The toy drive is to benefit Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The drive goes until Dec. 21

Woodbridge PD Stuff a Cruiser - The Woodbridge Police Department will be hosting a Stuff a Cruiser event where you can donate an unwrapped toy.

The event will be held on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the De'Andrea's (Starbucks) Plaza, 1660 Litchfield Turnpike.

The toy drive will be benefiting Yale New Haven Children's Hospital as well as Toys for Tots.

Priority items include:

LEGO kits

Infant toys like mobiles, rattles, light-up or sound toys, puzzles, cards, and games.

Toddler toys like Fisher-Price, VTech, art supplies like crayons, markers, colored pencils, paint, and sketch pads

Waterbury Police Activity League Toy Drive Event - The Waterbury PAL will be hosting the toy drive event Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The toy drive will be at the Barnes and Noble bookstore located at 235 Union Street. Please bring an unwrapped toy!

Vinny DiNatale Toy Drive - The toy drive hosted by Glastonbury Public Schools bus driver Vinny DiNatale is held to help benefit Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters. DiNatale has been a Big Brother (adult mentor) for eleven years.

Vinny's "Cram the Van" toy drive is scheduled for Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Irving Gas Station, located at 890 Main Street in South Glastonbury. The effort will benefit boys and girls ages six through 18 who are enrolled in the Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Organizers said they hope to collect new, unwrapped toys, games and sporting goods. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome!

Westport Police Department toy drive - Westport police officers will accept new, unopened, and unwrapped toys as well as cash donations as part of the drive.

The drive will be held Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ASF Sports & Outdoors parking lot, 1560 Post Road East.

Additionally, there will be a toy collection box in both the police department's lobby, 50 Jesup Road, as well as at Toyota of Westport, 777 Post Road East from now until Dec. 13.

Questions can be directed to Corporal Albert Nowinski via e-mail at ANowinski@WestportCT.gov or (203) 341-6000.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.