Connecticut Children's neonatal care ranked as one of the top programs in U.S.

In addition to the neonatology ranking, the hospital was also ranked in the Top 50 in gastroenterology and GI surgery, as well as in urology.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Children's has been ranked as the top neonatal care program in the state and one of the top 40 in the country in a nationwide survey.

The ranking is according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospital rankings which were released Tuesday. Over 1,500 programs nationwide were ranked in the survey.

Connecticut Children’s has two neonatal intensive care units located in Hartford and Farmington. The health system also provides newborn delivery services at 13 hospitals, across two states, including nine total NICUs.

“This is important for all families because Connecticut Children’s offers a truly comprehensive, regionalized, clinically integrated network for newborn care across the region. It means all babies who are with us for care will have all of their healthcare needs cared for by the best pediatric experts from birth to young adulthood," said Dr. Jim Moore, President, Connecticut Children’s Specialty Group.

In 2021, Connecticut Children’s cared for more than half of all NICU infants in the state, the hospital said.

In addition to the neonatology ranking, the hospital was also ranked in the Top 50 programs nationally by U.S. News & World Report in gastroenterology and GI surgery, as well as in urology.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.