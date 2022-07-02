Connecticut Citizens Defense League opposes Lamont's gun control initiative

Lamont plans to stay tough on guns and continues to push for more police officers.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League has come out against Gov. Ned Lamont's new proposed gun control legislation.

On Monday, Lamont unveiled a plan to tackle gun violence in the state, saying that the state needs to be tough on guns and that he wants to hire more police officers.

The CCDL said that Lamont's plan to get guns off the street disregards the wishes of legal gun owners in the state.

"However, the Governor spoke Monday not just about his abhorrence of illegal firearms in this state but legal as well, demonstrating his indifference between criminals and law-abiding gun owners."

Lamont has proposed reinstating the Connecticut Gun Tracing Task Force, proposed new regulations on licensing gun stores, made it easier for law enforcement to request gun permits for people who open carry, modify several aspects of the assault weapons ban and strengthen laws on the storage of firearms.

The CCDL has come out against what they call "stop and frisk" tactics that they believe can lead to harassment and profiling of legal gun owners.

The CCDL said that Lamont is out of touch with the people of Connecticut as thousands of residents have become new permit holders within the last year.

