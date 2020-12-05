Reopening Connecticut | Fill out the form, let us know if your business is reopening May 20

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many Connecticut businesses that closed during the coronavirus outbreak are preparing plans to reopen under the state's guidelines.
Gov. Lamont and state’s Reopen Task Force said the decline in hospitalizations and an increase in testing and contact tracing, puts Connecticut in a position to reopen while maintaining social distancing measures.
The target date remains May 20, 2020.
A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont's Office tells FOX61 that blow dryers will indeed be allowed when salons reopen starting May 20 at the earliest. Salons are not required to reopen on the 20th, but they are permitted to.
Here are the businesses that have announced plans for reopening
This list is not comprehensive. It will be updated.
Hair salons/Barber shops
May 20
Headliners Barbershop - Guilford
Salon Halo LLC - Burlington
Hair Gallery at the Mill - Tariffville/Simsbury
Studio b - Wilton, Fairfield, Westport, Norwalk
Artistex Salon and Spa - Westport
Salon Eleganza - Plainville
Hair Rage Unisex Salon - Enfield
Rikeesa Salon & Spa - Cheshire
Trendsetters Salon - Stamford
Chair29 Salon & Barber Shop - Southington
Master Barber CT - Waterbury
Casino - Waterford
Salon Chase - Newington
Bill's Barbershop -Uncasville
JD’s Barber Shop - Granby
Sola Salon studios / stylist from Shampoo One have moved into studios to keep everyone safe! - Glastonbury
June 2
Alta Moda Rocky Hill
July 30
Salon d' Amore - East Hampton
Other
May 18
The Eye Care Group - Waterbury, Orange
May 20
Ninel's Dress Design and alteration shop - Newington
Equitable Advisors Bristol, Milford, Shelton, Westport, West Hartford, Stamford
Hawk Ridge Winery - Watertown
Tender Care Learning Center - Middletown
Aloha Tanning - Canton
May 26
Essentials for the Special Woman - Vernon
Restaurants
May 20
Rudy's - New Haven
The Flying Monkey Grill & Bar - Newington
The Country Diner - Enfield
Wood-n-Tap restaurants
Pietros Pizza - Hartford
Retail
May 20
Westfarms Shopping Center
Westfield Shopping Center - Meriden, Trumbull
Foot Prints Shoes & Accessories - Newington
Marshalls
Salvation Army - Hamden, Newington and Dayville
Modern Formals, LLC - Southington - Middletown, North Haven, Meriden, Mobile
Oscars Tux - Bristol, West Hartford
Modern Formals - Middletown, Southington, North Haven and Meriden, Middletown
Joseph A.Conte Jewelers - Hamden
Becker’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry - West Hartford, Old Saybrook
Atianas Boutique - Milford
Pins to Needles - Scotland
That Book Store - Wethersfield