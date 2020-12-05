Reopening Connecticut | Fill out the form, let us know if your business is reopening May 20

Gov. Lamont and the Connecticut Reopen Task Force said the state's target date remains May 20.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many Connecticut businesses that closed during the coronavirus outbreak are preparing plans to reopen under the state's guidelines.

Gov. Lamont and state’s Reopen Task Force said the decline in hospitalizations and an increase in testing and contact tracing, puts Connecticut in a position to reopen while maintaining social distancing measures.

The target date remains May 20, 2020.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont's Office tells FOX61 that blow dryers will indeed be allowed when salons reopen starting May 20 at the earliest. Salons are not required to reopen on the 20th, but they are permitted to.

Here are the businesses that have announced plans for reopening

This list is not comprehensive. It will be updated.

Hair salons/Barber shops

May 20

Headliners Barbershop - Guilford

Salon Halo LLC - Burlington

Hair Gallery at the Mill - Tariffville/Simsbury

Studio b - Wilton, Fairfield, Westport, Norwalk

Artistex Salon and Spa - Westport

Salon Eleganza - Plainville

Hair Rage Unisex Salon - Enfield

Rikeesa Salon & Spa - Cheshire

Trendsetters Salon - Stamford

Chair29 Salon & Barber Shop - Southington

Master Barber CT - Waterbury

Casino - Waterford

Salon Chase - Newington

Bill's Barbershop -Uncasville

JD’s Barber Shop - Granby

Sola Salon studios / stylist from Shampoo One have moved into studios to keep everyone safe! - Glastonbury

June 2

Alta Moda Rocky Hill

July 30

Salon d' Amore - East Hampton

Other

May 18

The Eye Care Group - Waterbury, Orange

May 20

Ninel's Dress Design and alteration shop - Newington

Equitable Advisors Bristol, Milford, Shelton, Westport, West Hartford, Stamford

Hawk Ridge Winery - Watertown

Tender Care Learning Center - Middletown

Aloha Tanning - Canton

May 26

Essentials for the Special Woman - Vernon

Restaurants

May 20

Rudy's - New Haven

The Flying Monkey Grill & Bar - Newington

The Country Diner - Enfield

Wood-n-Tap restaurants

Pietros Pizza - Hartford

Retail

May 20

Westfarms Shopping Center

Westfield Shopping Center - Meriden, Trumbull

Foot Prints Shoes & Accessories - Newington

Marshalls

Salvation Army - Hamden, Newington and Dayville

Modern Formals, LLC - Southington - Middletown, North Haven, Meriden, Mobile

Oscars Tux - Bristol, West Hartford

Modern Formals - Middletown, Southington, North Haven and Meriden, Middletown

Joseph A.Conte Jewelers - Hamden

Becker’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry - West Hartford, Old Saybrook

Atianas Boutique - Milford

Pins to Needles - Scotland