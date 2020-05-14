List: 2020 CT fairs canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers say uncertainty about pandemic, resurgence, how to protect fair-goers leaves them no choice

CONNECTICUT, USA — State fairs are canceling their 2020 dates amid COVID-19 and social distancing protocol. Organizers say uncertainty about pandemic, resurgence, how to protect fair-goers has prompted closures.

Below are fairs that have closed. This list is not comprehensive and will be updated, as more fair organizers announce closures.

As of May 10th, the Portland Fair organizers have said that their fair is still on and that due to them being one of the last fairs of the season, they can wait a little longer to make a final decision.

While not in Connecticut, the Big E still plans on opening for its 2020 dates at this time.

They said in part that their plans were "95% complete" and are working on protocols with other associations including the International Association of Fairs and Expositions in developing protocols.