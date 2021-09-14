CT Correction officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Quentin Foster, 45, was a 9-year veteran with the department and assigned to the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Correction has reported a staff member has died of complications associated with COVID-19.

The correction officer has been identified as 45-year old Quentin Foster.

He was a 9-year veteran with the department, and was assigned to the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute.

Foster is the first correctional staff member in the state to succumb to the virus, according to officials

There is no word on if he contracted the virus on the job.

The department commissioner said in a letter to staff that the news of Foster's passing was devastating.

"Officer Foster's death is a painful reminder that we must keep our collective guards up and keep fighting to contain this persistent virus," Commissioner Angel Quiros wrote. " I firmly believe the best way to keep Covid-19 at bay is to get vaccinated."

Quiros added that the DOC is waiting to finalized its policy related to the vaccine mandate for DOC employees, but encouraged staff members to do so as soon as possible.

Foster leaves behind five children.

