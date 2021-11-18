Gov. Lamont encouranges CT adults to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters, despite federal eligibility guidance

Currently, the CDC has eligibility requirements for booster shots. The CDC and FDA are meeting this week to to determine if the eligibility requirements can go.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont is encouraging residents 18 years and older to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster, regardless of federal guidance.

Lamont is expected to hold a news conference in Vernon later this morning to discuss vaccine boosters.

At this time, the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) differs depending on the vaccine you first got.

If you received a Pfizer or Moderna, you're eligible for a booster if you are 65 years or older; age 18+ and live in long-term care settings; age 18+ and have an underlying medical condition; age 18+ and work or live in high-risk settings.

Those with the mRNA vaccines need to wait at least six months after completing their first round of shots before they can get another one.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you're eligible for a booster regardless of pre-existing conditions. You just have to be over 18 years old.

With all of the vaccines, the CDC said you can cross and mix any vaccines authorized in the country (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson).

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting this week to determine if boosters can be available for all adults with no eligibility requirements, which would greatly expand the number of people in the country who can get the booster shot.

At an event in Windsor yesterday, Lamont said that the CDC and FDA will make it "clear within 24 hours that says 'go get yourself a booster shot if you're over 18 and it's been at least six months since your last vaccination.'"

The CDC and FDA are expected to reach a decision before the weekend starts.

Nearly 31 million Americans have received a dose beyond their original vaccination, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots’ effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

