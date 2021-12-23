Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut

Officials are prompting people to get tested and to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Officials are calling on people to get tested prior to their holiday travel as omicron becomes the most dominant COVID-19 variant in the country.

Here are some testing locations for cities and towns across the state. This is not a complete list. For a full list of testing sites, you can visit 211.org.

Here are some sites at Connecticut's communities.

East Hartford

- Weekly: Monday - Friday (Appointment Only - Drive Up) 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM All ages

First Choice Health Centers , 94 & 110 Connecticut BLVD, East Hartford

- Weekly: Monday - Friday (Appointment Only - Drive Up) Hours by appointment only 12 and older can get tested; Age 12-15: Parent or legal guardian needs to fill out form and accompany patient to visit; Age 16-17: Parent or legal guardian needs to fill out form.

CVS Pharmacy , 20 Burnside Ave, East Hartford

- Weekly: Monday - Friday (Appointment Only - Drive Up) Hours by appointment only 12 and older can get tested; Age 12-15: Parent or legal guardian needs to fill out form and accompany patient to visit; Age 16-17: Parent or legal guardian needs to fill out form.

CVS Pharmacy , 972 Silver Lane, East Hartford

- Weekly: Monday - Friday (Appointment Only - Drive Up) Hours by appointment only 12 and older can get tested; Age 12-15: Parent or legal guardian needs to fill out form and accompany patient to visit; Age 16-17: Parent or legal guardian needs to fill out form.

CVS Pharmacy , 16 Main Street, East Hartford

- Weekly: Monday - Friday (Appointment Only - Drive Up) Hours by appointment only Ages 3+

Walgreens , 922 Silver Lane, East Hartford

- Weekly: Monday - Friday (Appointment Only) 7 AM - 12 PM; 1 - 4 PM

Ages 2+; Same day appointments often available.

*Please note: Test collection is not available to patients currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have experienced symptoms within 10 days. Quest Diagnostics does not collect active infection COVID-19 or swab testing in their Patient Services Centers.

Quest Diagnostics , 477 Connecticut Boulevard, East Hartford

866-697-8378

Hartford

Charter Oak Health Center (21 Grand St): Tuesday-Friday, 8:30am - 5:00 pm

Community Health Services (500 Albany Ave) (For CHS patients): Tuesday-Friday, 8:30am - 4:30pm

CVS Arroyo Center (30 Pope Park Drive): Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30am - 3:30pm

St. Francis Hospital (125 Woodland St): Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 8:30am -12:00pm

SEMA4 (1161 Albany Ave): Tuesday and Thursday 11:00am - 7:00pm, Wednesday and Friday 11:00am - 2:00pm

The testing and vaccine clinics are made possible through local health centers and hospitals, including Charter Oak Health Center, Trinity Health, Hartford Healthcare, CVS at the Arroyo Center, St. Francis Hospital, and SEMA4. Other testing options may be available through urgent care facilities and pharmacy locations.

Norwalk

Testing is now available five days a week at Veteran's Park, 42 Seaview Avenue.

Mondays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People with or without symptoms can be tested. Those with insurance are asked to bring their card and present it at the time of testing. Those without insurance can be tested free of charge. No appointment is needed.

Those seeking a test are asked to complete a registration form ahead of time and bring it with them. The form is available HERE.

There is no testing on Christmas Day and New Years Day. Additional testing will be available at the park on December 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterbury

City of Waterbury & Quest Diagnostics/Transformative Healthcare - Brass Mill Center 375 Union Street near the old Sears store. Monday through Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - no appointment necessary.

CVS - 1279 West Main Street, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday - preregistration is required.

CVS - 2000 North Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday - preregistration is required.

Rite Aid Pharmacy - 1030 Wolcott Street, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a lunch break at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. - preregistration is required. Ages 13 and older.

St. Mary's Urgent Care - 3801 East Main Street and 1212 West Main Street, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sundays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Insurance or self-pay.

Quest Diagnostics - 60 Westwood Avenue, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required.

Quest Diagnostics - 2457 East Main Street, Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 12 pm. Appointment required.

Quest Diagnostics - 1389 West Main Street, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment required.

Walgreens - 11 Meriden Road, PCR tests: Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Rapid testing Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Preregistration is required.

Park Pharmacy - 1527 East Main Street, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preregistration is required. Insurance or self-pay.

Physician One Urgent Care - 920 Wilcoot Street, suite 19. By appointment, Monday through Sunday. Please call 203-574-1200. Insurance or self-pay.

Doc's Urgent Care, Chase Ave. - 279 Chase Avenue. Monday through Sunday. Call 203-528-4993 for more information. Insurance or self-pay.

Doc's Urgent Care, Frost Rd. - 506 Frost Road, Monday through Sunday. call 203-437-8368 for more information. Insurance or self-pay.

West Hartford

State of Connecticut Testing Site

1161 Albany Ave., Hartford CT

(corner of Albany Avenue & Woodland Street)

MONDAY: 11AM - 2PM

TUESDAY: 11AM -7PM

WEDNESDAY: 11AM - 2PM

THURSDAY: 11AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 11AM - 2PM

SATURDAY: 11AM - 4PM (The testing site will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays and will resume normal Saturday hours of operation thereafter.)

NO APPOINTMENT IS NEEDED.

PARKING available at King's Chapel Church of God lot on Woodland Street.

If insured, bring your insurance card. Free testing is available for the uninsured too!

If you have any questions, call 800-298-6470 or 860-757-4830.

WREN Community Testing

New Haven Community Testing

‍60 Sargent Dr, New Haven.

‍250 Temple St, New Haven.

Middletown Community Testing

Cross Street AME Zion Church‍4, 40 West Street, Middletown.

Meriden Community Testing

13 Orange Street, Parking Lot, Meriden













