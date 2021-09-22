On Connecticut Day at the Big E, a fair with more flair

Connecticut residents make their mark each year with their attendance at the Big E.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — After a two year wait, the Big E has returned to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and Connecticut Day is being celebrated once again.

When you add up the numbers, Connecticut residents make their mark each year from an attendance standpoint at the Big E.

“Connecticut Day is the biggest weekday,” Eastern State Exposition CEO and president Gene Sheehan said. “44 percent [of visitors] at the Big E in West Springfield come from the state of Connecticut.”

Sheehan also noted that Tuesday, September 21 was the all-time leader for attendance -- for the first Tuesday at the Big E.

“I’m just glad to be back at the Big E, 100% celebrating and having a good time," Jay Fontaine, of Plainville told FOX61 while walking outside the Connecticut Building on the Avenue of the States.

Christine Castonguay, interim director of tourism for the state of Connecticut, added that the Big E is a perfect venue to sell the state.

“You can come and get a great taste of Connecticut, find out about some new attractions and purchase some Connecticut made products," she said.

Inside the Connecticut Building, Randy Price, the owner of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza said business had been busy through first few days of the fair.

He's showcasing his traditional New Haven Style pizza pies and his specialty – “The Skippy” – a white pie with bacon provolone, mozzarella, and, yes, peanut butter.

“It’s just nice to be back, getting back to some normalcy into the world here.” Sheehan said. "The best, most powerful part of the Big E being back is the people, seeing everyone together again, it’s awesome.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM