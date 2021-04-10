CT state unions call for another vaccine mandate extension as workers face technical issues

The deadline has already been extended once, but some unions are calling for another one as some healthcare workers face technical issues.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Today is the last day for state employees to provide proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing requirements in order to meet Gov. Ned Lamont's mandate.

The deadline had already been extended once, moving the date from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. State employee union leaders have called on Lamont to extend the deadline again, but he has refused.

As of Sunday afternoon, Lamont's office said about 74% of executive branch state employees are fully vaccinated. About 15% will receive weekly testing and about 11%, or 3,000 people, are currently "non-compliant".

Lamont's administration expects most of the remaining non-compliant employees will submit the required documentation to the state by the end of Monday.

If workers continue to be non-compliant, unpaid leave could begin as soon as tomorrow, but no later than next Monday, Oct. 11 according to, Jose Geballe, the Department of Administrative Services commissioner and Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer.

Geballe went on to say that the unpaid leave will affect seniority and retirement eligibility time, and says it's a significant penalty for not complying with the mandate.

The governor's mandate required state employees and educators to get vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. Healthcare workers, however, do not have a choice of getting tested.

It's either get vaccinated or face unpaid leave.

Hospitals were on their own deadlines. The three largest healthcare systems in the state, Hartford Healthcare, Trinity Health of New England, and Yale New Haven Health, have had their deadlines come and go within the last two weeks.

At last check, Yale New Haven Health reported a 99% vaccination rate. Their deadline for employees to submit proof of vaccination was Friday.

According to officials, they are expecting to be sending out at least 100 letters of termination for those who refuse to comply over the coming weeks.

"I know it's not been easy for the people who have been a little reluctant to get vaccinated. But it's really having the desired effect and I'm incredibly grateful that so many people have ultimately made the right decision," said Dr. Ohm Deshpande, vice president of population health at Yale New Haven.

A union representing 15 other unions for Connecticut public service workers is speaking out against the mandate, asking that healthcare workers have the same option as others to be tested on a weekly basis if they will not get a vaccine. Some unions are also calling for an extension due to technical issues.

“I’m fully vaxxed and submitted my information months ago, but the state keeps telling me I am not in compliance," said CSEA President Steve Anderson in a statement. "The governor plans to disrupt services and put soldiers to work in state worksites when the real problem is short staffing combined with a poorly executed compliance system.”

Those in the union said a 20-day extension could give them more time to work those kinks out.

At this time, there is no indication another extension will be given by the governor's office.

Lamont said they have "thousands" of questionnaires coming in every day and will take a few days to go through it. The administration said they expect a surge at the last minute.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.