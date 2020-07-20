Dept. of Labor computers back up after outage

Appropriations Committee to hold hearing on DOL budget and COVID-19

The commissioner for the Department of Labor will testify Monday at an informational hearing before the Appropriations Committee on the impact COVID-19 has had on the department's budget.

The hearing comes on the same day the department suffered a computer outage. Computer functions have been restored according to officials.

The department tweeted Monday morning:

We have an outage and our system is down. Claimants have until Fri, July 24 to file for week ending July 18, 2020. We apologize for the inconvenience

We‘ve had an outage and our system is down. We will let everyone know when our system is up. — CT Dept. of Labor (@CTDOL) July 20, 2020

As of July 16, 685,000 applications have been processed of 708,000 received since March.

Commissioner Kurt Westby said there is an average of 300,000 weekly claims filed, which equates to five years-worth of applications in a five-month period.

As of July 2, the state has paid out:

o $1B in state unemployment benefits;

o $106M in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for anyone who is ineligible for regular state unemployment benefits but unemployed or underemployed as a direct result of the pandemic;

o $51M Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) for individuals who have exhausted regular UI benefits; and

o $2.1 B in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the $600 additional weekly benefit that expires July 25, 2020.

The CTDOL says Connecticut's current Trust Fund balance is $180 million. The agency will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day but says unemployment applications will be processed and benefits will go out to residents through their banks