Over 3 million COVID-19 at-home tests distributed across the state: governor

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two weeks after distributions of home-test kits for COVID-19 began, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has passed out over 3.1 million of them.
One million of those tests were distributed in the last two days alone, Lamont said.
Since December 31, 2021, the state has delivered the following amounts:
- Municipalities - 1,000,000
- K-12 students and teachers - 1,420,000
- Early childhood providers - 164,000
- State employees / PNPs - 214,000
- Faith-based organizations - 154,000
- Residents and clients of congregate settings - 49,000
- Foodshare - 37,000
- Homebound vaccinations - 8,000
- K-12 bus drivers - 11,000
- Center for Disability Rights - 5,000
- Undocumented residents - 6,000
- Seasonal farmworkers - 9,000
- Incarcerated population - 10,000
- Public college and university students - 13,000
Thousands more of the self-tests are expected to be delivered over the coming days, Lamont said.
“We have so many partners working together to obtain, deliver, and distribute these self-tests, and I could not be more grateful to all of the groups involved for working together and getting these out to the residents of Connecticut as quickly as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts.”
For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.
