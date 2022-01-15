Over 3 million COVID-19 at-home tests distributed across the state: governor

Gov. Lamont said more tests are expected to be delivered over the coming days.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two weeks after distributions of home-test kits for COVID-19 began, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has passed out over 3.1 million of them.

One million of those tests were distributed in the last two days alone, Lamont said.

Since December 31, 2021, the state has delivered the following amounts:

Municipalities - 1,000,000

K-12 students and teachers - 1,420,000

Early childhood providers - 164,000

State employees / PNPs - 214,000

Faith-based organizations - 154,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings - 49,000

Foodshare - 37,000

Homebound vaccinations - 8,000

K-12 bus drivers - 11,000

Center for Disability Rights - 5,000

Undocumented residents - 6,000

Seasonal farmworkers - 9,000

Incarcerated population - 10,000

Public college and university students - 13,000

The collaborative effort I've seen over the past two weeks to get self-tests and quality masks to the people who need them most has been INCREDIBLE.



Thank you to all of our partners — from state agencies down to local leaders — working 24/7 to keep folks safe. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/wXX1HzgYak — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 15, 2022

Thousands more of the self-tests are expected to be delivered over the coming days, Lamont said.

“We have so many partners working together to obtain, deliver, and distribute these self-tests, and I could not be more grateful to all of the groups involved for working together and getting these out to the residents of Connecticut as quickly as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts.”

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.

