Connecticut DMV launches new portal expanding online services

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a revitalized web portal that seeks to increase the number of transactions customers are able to do online, the governor announced.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the DMV’s online website has included the ability to request a duplicate driver’s license, a duplicate non-driver ID, and driving history.

The new online services come after the DMV expanded its ability to allow residents to renew their driver’s licenses and non-drivers IDs online.

“The DMV’s efforts to make sure services are accessible, easy to find, and online are a critical part of our modernization efforts,” Lamont said in a statement. “Our residents deserve a government that is dedicated to changing with new technology and makes transactions as easy as possible. I am pleased to see these updates happening at such a critical agency, and I look forward to providing more streamlined services to our residents soon.”

The new portal can be accessed at https://portal.ct.gov/DMV.

DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said Tuesday they have a team dedicated to propelling the department's modernization efforts.

“Their attention to detail is paramount, and their determination to improve the user experience has led to the development of several new online services," Magubane said. "We will continue to identify opportunities for improvement and have plans to launch additional services in March.”

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago, the DMV was forced to revitalize its service delivery model.

