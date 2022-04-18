Connecticut dog recovers after being hit by a train

While the operator slammed the brakes, the train couldn’t stop in time and the dog was hit. Amazingly, he got up.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An Uncasville dog is lucky to be alive after getting hit by a train last week. The 12-year-old pitbull, named Dusta, wandered off a mile from his home after his tether in the backyard broke.



Owner Keisha Everett tried what she could to find him, until they got a call the next day.



“They were saying we found your dog and I was like, ‘oh my God. Yay!’ And they were like, ‘but he was hit by a train,’ so my heart just sank. I was crying,” she said.



Waterford-East Lyme Animal control said his tether got tangled by the train tracks. While the operator slammed the brakes, the train couldn’t stop in time and Dusta was hit. Amazingly, the dog got up. Animal control rushed him to the vet where he went into surgery.

“The bone that connects your bottom jaw right here, he broke that so they put a wire,” she said. “He has staples in the top of your head.”



One week later, the scrapes are still there, but Dusta is in good spirits. The family expects Dusta’s vet bills will cost more than 4,000 dollars.

“He went through all of that. He’s 12 so he’s older,” she added. “But then he came home after his surgery, still his normal self.”



He was originally her father’s dog, but Everett took him in about a year ago.

“We grew up with him,” she said. “He’s always been the sweetest dog and it didn’t change him at all.”



Everett is grateful for help from the train engineer and conductor of the train, who found Dusta alive and kept him company.



“He got out and stayed with our dog until animal control got there,” she said. “I don’t blame him at all. He was the sweetest guy ever.”



Animal Control is reminding families who have wire tether systems to check for cracked plastic or rust, which can cause weak spots.



As for Everett and her family, they are glad to have Dusta back.



“It feels amazing, everyone keeps saying he’s the luckiest dog but I feel like we are the luckiest family,” she said.



Dusta will have to go back to get some more care from the veterinarian. His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with some of those payments.



GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/431254c0

