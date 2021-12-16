CTDOT, Uber launching another $10 discount for last few weekends of year

Nearly 3,000 people took part in a similar discount DOT launched Thanksgiving weekend, and all those offers were distributed in just two days.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is offering another Uber coupon to use on weekends during the holiday season after an overwhelming response to a similar offer that launched Thanksgiving weekend.

The agency's Office of Highway Safety is teaming up with Uber to provide a $10 discount code for residents. It can be used on Friday and Saturday nights for the rest of the year, which will be on Dec. 17-18, Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

There is also a time constraint; the code will only work on those days from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. The code, CTRIDESAFE, can only be used once per account and while funds for the program last.

Connecticut is only one of five states to receive the grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association that is funding the statewide Uber discount.

The DOT launched a similar discount on Thanksgiving weekend to last into mid-January, and nearly 3,000 people took part in it and all discounts were distributed in just two days.

Transportation officials introduced this campaign in an effort to curb the deadly crashes that are happening more often at an unprecedented rate. There have been 302 fatal traffic incidents in CT for 2021 between Jan 1. and Nov. 30, which is a 9% increase over 2020 and a 27% increase over 2019 for the same time period.

