CT DPH announces 13th case of monkeypox in state

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Department of Public Health announced the 13th case of monkeypox in the state on Monday.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD made the announcement at an event updating COVID-19 efforts in the state.

No details were released about the latest case.

Monkeypox spreads through close prolonged contact with an infected person, the health department said in a statement last week.

"This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact,” said Juthani. “Residents who are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, should contact their health care provider.”

Diagnostic testing for monkeypox is now available from commercial laboratories, including LabCorp, Mayo Clinic, and Quest. Testing is available through the State Public Health Laboratory, Monday-Friday.

Although anyone can get and spread monkeypox, the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, officials said. For those who have multiple or anonymous sex partners, their likelihood of monkeypox exposure is high.

Officials said due to the state’s current low case count, Connecticut has not received a substantial allotment of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government at this time. More doses are expected in the coming weeks.

Vaccination may be recommended for those who:

Are close personal contacts of people with monkeypox (post-exposure prophylaxis)

May have been exposed to the virus

May have increased risk of being exposed to the virus, such as people who perform laboratory testing to diagnose monkeypox

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

