Gov. Lamont nominates new education commissioner

Russell-Tucker has been serving at the State Department of Education for more than 20 years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated Charlene Russell-Tucker as the new state education commissioner, filling the gap left when Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona left to join the Biden administration.

The nomination follows a unanimous vote earlier in the day by the State Board of Education recommending her appointment to the governor under a process required by state statute.

Russell-Tucker has been serving at the State Department of Education for more than 20 years in several roles, including most recently as deputy commissioner, in which she has been responsible for overseeing educational supports and wellness priorities.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to continue to lead the incredible team at the Connecticut State Department of Education as we join forces with educators and stakeholders to build a nation-leading education system that is resilient to the challenges we face and inclusive of all our students and families,” Russell-Tucker said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont and the State Board of Education their confidence in my leadership.”

Since March, she has been serving as the agency’s acting commissioner at the request of Lamont due to the resignation of Miguel Cardona, who left his position as commissioner after being appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

“Charlene has many years of experience working with school districts across Connecticut and I’ve heard nothing but praise about her leadership style and effectiveness,” Lamont said. “Our administration has set strong goals when it comes to improving outcomes for our next generation so they are prepared to fill jobs that lead them through successful careers. I appreciate Charlene’s dedication to the students and families of Connecticut, and I’m excited to have her continuing in this leadership capacity.”

Lamont said that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Russell-Tucker has been a crucial voice in supporting student attendance and engagement as schools have conducted hybrid and remote learning.

The 45-year-old Cardona was nominated by President Joe Biden in December. He is now the second Hispanic man to hold the position of education secretary.

Lamont appointed Cardona to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020.

