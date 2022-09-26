Connecticut repair crews heading to Canada to help repair storm damage

Crews are being sent to the Maritime provinces to help restore power.

ORANGE, Connecticut — Crews from United Illuminating headed north Sunday to assist in repairs to the power grid in Canada after being struck by the remains of Hurricane Fiona last week.

Officials announced they were providing aid to crews in the Maritimes after a request for help was made by Nova Scotia Power through the North Atlantic Mutual Aid Group.

Fifteen UI crews, and additional support personnel and equipment, will help restore service for hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Nova Scotia Power reported more than 80% of its customers are without power and widespread outages are also reported on Prince Edward Island and in New Brunswick.

"The swift action UI workers took to assist those in Nova Scotia is a testament to our continued commitment to ensuring we all have safe, reliable service even in times of crisis," said Frank Reynolds, President & CEO of UI.

---

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.