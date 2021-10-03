State strikes deal on $46.5 million electricity bill relief

The deal is subject to review and approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has reached with United Illuminating to provide rebates to the electric utility’s customers as part of the state’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The governor and attorney general announced Wednesday that the state’s second-largest electricity distributor agreed to offer credits totaling $46.5 million to decrease and stabilize electric rates into 2023.

The deal is subject to review and approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

“For families and businesses who have been struggling with high energy costs during the pandemic, this agreement promises more affordable, predictable rates,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “When I signed legislation to reform utility accountability, I called on the utilities to put ratepayers above profits. Today’s settlement, achieved through ratepayer focused negotiations by our state agencies, represents a positive step by UI in that direction.”

Attorney General William Tong hailed the “unprecedented COVID relief credit” which he said will result in immediate savings and long-term rate stability for Connecticut’s families.

“We pay far too much for our energy here in Connecticut, and families need and deserve stability as we emerge from this economic and public health crisis,” he said. “United Illuminating came to the table prepared to make real concessions, including contributing millions of dollars of their own dollars to ease the burden on local ratepayers. It makes such a difference to have corporate leadership firmly committed to Connecticut. Eversource, the ball is in your court now.”

The settlement has been submitted to PURA for approval. If approved, the COVID Relief Bill Credit will appear as a line item on bills from May 1, 2021 through December 22, 2022, and will be calculated based on usage.

