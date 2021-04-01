State emissions test program into third week offline

Connecticut, Massachusetts and six other states are impacted by the fallout from a malware attack on Applus

MANCHESTER, Conn — If you've tried to get the emissions test done for your car this month, you probably found that there's a roadblock.

The state's emissions testing program has been offline since March 30 due to a malware attack on the out-of-state company that runs the data management part of the program.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, and six other states are impacted by the fallout from a malware attack on Applus, which handles the data management for its clients.

"On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Applus detected and stopped a malware attack which temporarily interrupted the process of conducting vehicle inspection and emissions testing," according to the state's website.

When the attack was detected, Applus shut down their entire system.

State residents who have emissions tests due will be granted an extension. If the car owner was entitled to a free retest within the period the system is down, they also will get an extension.

Car owners bringing their vehicles in from out of state can still have their VIN verified, and will have to comply with emissions standards when the system is back up and running.

Other states rely on Applus to run other testing on resident's cars.

Dale Carney, manager at Tires International in Manchester, has felt the impact. He said about 50 people a day would normally come in for emissions testing.

Now those people aren't coming into his shop where they may have had other work done at the same time.

Under normal testing, customers would take their cars and trucks in, and a technician would test the tailpipe emissions and the gas cap. The data from the car would be entered into the database and a report would be produced on the car's status.

Carney said he's getting daily updates on the system status and was told it might be up on Monday, but there's no definite word.

The state's contract with Applus was set to finish at the end of April and a new vendor was to take over, but that switch is now delayed until November according to Carney.

