Connecticut employers add jobs for ninth consecutive month

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s unemployment rate continued to drop in September as state employers added back jobs for the ninth consecutive month.

The state Department of Labor reported Thursday that unemployment was 6.8% in September. That's down from 7.2% in August and 8.3% in September of 2020.

According to the report, employers added an estimated 4,700 jobs to the economy last month.

The director of the Labor Department’s Office of Research said the state has now regained just over 70% of jobs lost as a result of the pandemic lockdown in March and April of 2020.

