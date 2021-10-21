x
Connecticut employers add jobs for ninth consecutive month

According to the report, employers added an estimated 4,700 jobs to the economy last month.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s unemployment rate continued to drop in September as state employers added back jobs for the ninth consecutive month.

The state Department of Labor reported Thursday that unemployment was 6.8% in September. That's down from 7.2% in August and 8.3% in September of 2020.

The director of the Labor Department’s Office of Research said the state has now regained just over 70% of jobs lost as a result of the pandemic lockdown in March and April of 2020.

