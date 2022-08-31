x
Application period for energy assistance starts Thursday

The program helps residents – both homeowners and renters – with the costs that come with heating a home.
CONNECTICUT, USA — With the unofficial end to summer here, now is the time to get your energy assistance application in for 2022-2023

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that applications for the program would open beginning September 1. 

The program helps residents – both homeowners and renters – with the costs that come with heating a home.

Basic benefits start around $400 but can be significantly higher depending on income and the number of family members. Benefits are available for homes with incomes up to 60% of the state median income, which equates to roughly $76,400 for a family of four, according to the Lamont administration. 

The benefits are usually paid directly to the utility company or fuel supplier. Homes that use deliverable fuels like oil or propane are made eligible for multiple free tank fills. 

“Here in Connecticut, we have many available services to protect vulnerable households from the cold each year, including safeguarding those who have fallen behind on their utility heating bills to avoid the risk of a shutoff,” Lamont said. “I urge residents who may need assistance to consider applying for this program to get them through the winter months.”

CEAP is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services. It is funded by the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“With so many avenues to apply for home heating assistance, we want vulnerable Connecticut residents to know that as we head into the upcoming winter season, there are resources available to them to help get through the winter,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said.

Here's how you can apply:

Applications for the 2022-2023 winter season must be received by May 31, 2023. Additional information can be obtained by visiting this website or calling 2-1-1.

