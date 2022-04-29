Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, April 30 - May 1

If you're looking to celebrate spring as we head into May, there are plenty of festivals and outdoor shows this weekend to check out!

CONNECTICUT, USA — The final weekend of April is here! Towns and cities across the state have activities happening this weekend to welcome the beginning of May.

From Friday to Sunday, head to the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford for their 39th Annual Fine Art & Flowers event! The event is presented by Friends of the Wadsworth Atheneum. You can celebrate spring at this event featuring arrangements created by florists, garden clubs, and interior designers that are showcased throughout the museum next to the artwork that inspired them. Head here for more information and on ticket prices.

Looking to dance the night away? head to the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington for the Star of the Bar competition! The event takes place Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is 1920's themed and will feature several talented local bartenders battling to create Hill-Stead's Signature Drink of the Year! Guests can sip and sample the creations and vote for their favorites. Book your tickets here!

If sailing is more your style, then check out the 6th Annual Connecticut Spring Boat Show in Essex! The event is taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The show boasts twice the number of exhibits as last year with speakers and presentations as well. The show benefits Sails Up 4 Cancer. Learn more about the show and buy tickets here!



Happening Saturday at the North Haven Fairgrounds is the Connecticut Sheep, Wool, & Fiber Festival! The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 with free parking. Children 12 years old and under are also free. There, you will be able to see demonstrations featuring all fiber types, tools, dyes, finished goods, soaps, and other items from local farms. Learn more about the festival here.

Enjoy the weather this weekend while out at the 43rd Annual Daffodil Festival Saturday and Sunday in Meriden! Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is held at Hubbard Park on West Main Street and will feature local crafts, live music, and rides! Learn more here.

To round out the weekend, there are two events to also help stretch your legs!

The 6th Annual Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10k will be held on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The run winds its way through a multi-use trail with incredible views along the Farmington River, finishing in Collinsville. Learn more about the race here.

Another raise taking place is the Girls Just Wanna Run 5k in Litchfield. The race is a fundraising event hosted by the Junio Women's Club of Litchfield Hills that focuses on promoting health and wellness in girls and women. You can run, or walk, alongside beautiful Bantam Lake! Learn more about the race here.

For more events this weekend, including more spring and Earth Day-related activities, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

