It's Easter weekend for many, and Easter events will be held across the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Easter weekend is here, and so are the egg hunts across the state!

If you're looking for Easter activities this weekend, there's plenty to choose from.

Here's a list of things you can check out this weekend:

If you want Easter brunch with the Easter bunny, then DELAMAR West Hartford has an event for the whole family on Saturday! The hotel will host a brunch and a personal meet and greet with the Easter bunny, along with an Easter egg hunt! Participants must bring their own basket. Head here for more information on the event and the timeslots available.

All aboard! This weekend will be the last weekend you can meet the Easter bunny at the Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven! Their last appearance will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can take a trolley ride with the bunny themselves and they'll give a small gift to every child as well! Learn more here.

Olde Mistick Village will also continue its Easter traditions by hosting an Easter Egg Handout on April 16. Families can visit and collected candy-filled Easter eggs which will be available throughout the village. There is no charge to attend and parking is free. The event goes from 10 a.m .to 6 p.m. You can learn more here.

In honor of Earth Day next week, the New Britain Museum of American Art is hosting the Family Earth & Art Festival. The event will focus on artists, creators, and businesses whose work brings art and nature together. The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free. Learn more about the event here.

There are plenty of ways to hunt those Easter eggs on the ground, but what about in the trees? This weekend Adventure Park at Storrs will be hosting their Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees event. The event began last Friday with its final day being Easter Sunday. The hunt is free but you'll need to purchase a ticket to climb the trees. You can attend the event Friday, Saturday and Sunday at differing times. Admission is $36. Learn more about the event here.

Running until May 1st at the Ivoryton Playhouse is "Star of Freedom," a musical by a Connecticut-based writer. Based on Blaney’s concept album Exodus, Star of Freedom takes us on a journey with Sean and Chloe as they search for the meaning of home in 1860s America. Learn more about the musical and book tickets here.

If you're looking to add some glow to your nights, then Discovery Museum's Glow in the Park event will brighten you up! The nighttime event allows guests to zipline through the trees, lit up by glow attire, colored lights, music, and more! The event runs until June 11. Learn more about the event here.

For more events this weekend, including more Easter-related activities, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.