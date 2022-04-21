Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, April 22-24

Looking to get outdoors this weekend? Maybe catch a sports game or a concert? There's plenty to do around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Concerts, plays, relays, and other full outdoor activities are taking place across the state this weekend!

If you're looking to cut a rug to some music or celebrate spring, here are a few ideas:

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield will be holding their Earth Day Celebration on Saturday! Bring your recyclable cans and plastic to the Apple Barrel and do your part to help take care of our planet. The event will feature pie and local vendor tastings, a jamming demonstration, and other fun activities! Learn more about the event and how to attend here.

Clinton's Henry Carter Hill Library will be hosting a spring craft fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! It'll feature a wide variety of local crafters and artists. Shop for gifts or for yourself! The rain date is April 30. Learn more about the event here.

The Stars on Ice show is skating back into Hartford for a Saturday performance! The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the XL Center. It's the first show back after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. You can learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

Fans of the Hartford Wolfpack will be able to catch two games this weekend! The first game is on April 22 at 7 p.m. where the Wolfpack will face off against the Charlotte Checkers. The second game is on April 24 at 3 p.m. and the Wolfpack will face off against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Sunday's game is also fan appreciation night! Head to the website to learn more and purchase tickets.

Forget a casual stroll along the beach and instead join the Rocky Neck Relay this Sunday! The 18.4-mile race is held by the Hartford Marathon and begins at 7 a.m. in East Lyme. Participants earn a commemorative crew neck sweatshirt, custom-designed finisher medal and complimentary finish line photo. Learn more about the relay here.

The Cherry Blossom Festival in New Haven will take place Sunday! The event starts at noon and will feature live musical entertainment, a children's area with arts and crafts, along with food and display tables. Learn more about the event here. Admission is free.

Keeping with celebrating spring, the Wadsworth Mansion in Middlefield is hosting their Daffodil Day on Sunday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have a scavenger hunt for the whole family, food trucks, and other fun activities around the mansion property. Learn more about the event here. Admission is free.

Ready to cut a rug? The Glenn Miller Orchestra is coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse this Sunday for a performance beginning at 7 p.m. The band will play some of the greatest hits including "Moonlight Serenade," "A String of Pearls," and "Chattanooga Choo-Choo." Tickets are $40. Learn more here.

For more events this weekend, including more spring and Earth Day-related activities, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

