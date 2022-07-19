Eversource to pay $1.8 million settlement in connection to deceptive marketing

The company already paid a similar amount to PURA.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eversource will pay the state $1.8 million to settle claims that it used allegedly false and deceptive high-pressure tactics to convince consumers to switch to natural gas.

The office of the Attorney General announced the settlement Tuesday.

“Eversource misled homeowners to get them to switch to natural gas. These high-pressure tactics are unacceptable coming from any business, much less a regulated utility," Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. "Eversource has already paid a $1.8 million civil penalty imposed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), and now they will pay an additional $1.8 million to settle these serious consumer protection allegations."

Hartford Courant columnist Kevin Rennie uncovered notices from Eversource claiming homeowners would be unable to connect to natural gas once their road had been resurfaced due to a so-called “paving moratorium.”

The notices said: “Once your road has been resurfaced, it will be several years before the pavement can be opened again due to the town’s paving moratorium. We will not be able to provide a gas service line to your home during the moratorium. If your current heating equipment fails, or if you decide to install natural gas for any other reason after this deadline, you will not be able to connect to natural gas.”

State officials said no such paving moratorium existed.

The settlement for violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act will provide $1.6 million to Operation Fuel to assist low-income ratepayers and $200,000 to the Attorney General for consumer education and enforcement purposes.

