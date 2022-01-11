Executive order to allow reemployment of retired Connecticut teachers amid COVID staffing shortage

The executive order gives schools more flexibility in addressing the teacher shortage during the latest COVID surge, the governor's office said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order allowing retired teachers to get back in the classroom as teacher shortages persist amid the ongoing pandemic.

The executive order gives schools more flexibility in addressing the teacher shortage during the latest COVID-19 surge, according to the governor's office.

The order allows school boards to reemploy or employ retired teachers, even if they have reached the state's maximum limit while receiving retirement benefits. This would exclude the period between July 1, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, from the salary determination.

The order also modifies statutes that allow school districts to hire retired teachers for a maximum of two school years. The time between July 1, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022, will be excluded when calculating the two-year maximum eligibility period.

“This executive order is a critical step to providing much-needed resources to ensure we keep students in the classroom and provide them with an in-person education,” Lamont said. “We are fortunate to have retired teachers available to provide some relief for their colleagues who continue to do great work for school children across our state. We will continue to utilize all tools at our disposal to provide for a safe and meaningful classroom education for students.”

The executive order states that there are over 5,000 retired teachers in Connecticut that have retired in the last five years who would be eligible to participate.

Schools across the state have been plagued by ongoing staff and bus transportation shortages amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. This has forced some school districts to cancel classes in an attempt to mitigate the issue.





