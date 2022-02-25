x
Technical difficulties in Connecticut with the 911 emergency system, police say

Police stations say to call the "routine" phone number if you have trouble reporting an emergency.
Emergency 911 Scene

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple police departments in the state say they are experiencing problems with their emergency 9-1-1 calls. 

Two town police departments, Waterbury and Trumbull, have reported difficulties in receiving calls from the 911 system.

Connecticut State Police say it's an issue that AT&T is working on. "AT&T 911 Resolution Center had been made aware of a possible issue affecting sites on Viper 3..." read a message forwarded to FOX61 by state police. "If you attempt to call 9-1-1 and are unable to connect please call your local PD or barracks routine line." 

The Waterbury Police Department says that if you have any issue contacting the 911 phone line, call their routine complaint line at (203)574-6911. 

The Trumbull Police Department says to call their station directly at (203)261-3665. 

This story is still developing. 

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

