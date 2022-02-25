Technical difficulties in Connecticut with the 911 emergency system, police say

Police stations say to call the "routine" phone number if you have trouble reporting an emergency.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple police departments in the state say they are experiencing problems with their emergency 9-1-1 calls.

Two town police departments, Waterbury and Trumbull, have reported difficulties in receiving calls from the 911 system.

Connecticut State Police say it's an issue that AT&T is working on. "AT&T 911 Resolution Center had been made aware of a possible issue affecting sites on Viper 3..." read a message forwarded to FOX61 by state police. "If you attempt to call 9-1-1 and are unable to connect please call your local PD or barracks routine line."

The Waterbury Police Department says that if you have any issue contacting the 911 phone line, call their routine complaint line at (203)574-6911.

The Trumbull Police Department says to call their station directly at (203)261-3665.

The State of CT is currently experiencing technical issues with its emergency 911 system. If you experience any issues contacting the WPD’s emergency 911 phone line, please call our routine complaint line at (203)574-6911. Social media updates once this issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/9BzzL7ksT6 — Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) February 25, 2022

Please be aware that there is an intermittent issue with 9-1-1 that appears to be statewide. If you attempt to call 9-1-1 for an emergency and you are unable to connect, call the Trumbull Police Dept at 203-261-3665 ext 0 to speak with the Dispatch Center. https://t.co/axQxEYekoA — Trumbull Police Dept (@trumbullpolice) February 26, 2022

This story is still developing.

