Connecticut facing snowplow driver shortage as winter nears

The state department of transportation is seeking to hire nearly 140 more drivers to address a 13% driver shortage.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editors note: The above video is from 2020

Already facing higher fuel and salt prices, the state of Connecticut is looking for snowplow drivers to fill a shortage as winter approaches.

The Day reports the state department of transportation is seeking to hire nearly 140 more drivers to address a 13% driver shortage. The DOT says the shortage is due to a recent spate of retirements and a shortage of applicants who have commercial driver’s licenses.

One snow removal service operator says fuel prices have doubled and salt prices are up about 30% compared to last year.

