Connecticut facing snowplow driver shortage as winter nears

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editors note: The above video is from 2020
Already facing higher fuel and salt prices, the state of Connecticut is looking for snowplow drivers to fill a shortage as winter approaches.
The Day reports the state department of transportation is seeking to hire nearly 140 more drivers to address a 13% driver shortage. The DOT says the shortage is due to a recent spate of retirements and a shortage of applicants who have commercial driver’s licenses.
One snow removal service operator says fuel prices have doubled and salt prices are up about 30% compared to last year.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.